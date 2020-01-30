DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

FBIZ stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

