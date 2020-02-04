DA Davidson Comments on Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

