DA Davidson Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Average” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

Comerica stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Comerica has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Comerica by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

