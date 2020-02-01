DA Davidson Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPK. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,105 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,055,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,070,000 after acquiring an additional 764,286 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 184.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,585 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,613,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

