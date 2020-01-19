DA Davidson Comments on Lululemon Athletica inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris expects that the apparel retailer will earn $4.90 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

LULU opened at $241.25 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.28.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

