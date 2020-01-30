DA Davidson Comments on Op Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Op Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Op Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Op Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Yong Sin Shin sold 43,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $426,141.12. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 51,441 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

