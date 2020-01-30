DA Davidson Comments on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $203,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,944 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 857,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 102,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?