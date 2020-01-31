DA Davidson Comments on Simmons First National Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of SFNC opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?