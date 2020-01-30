DA Davidson Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $19.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of SIVB opened at $246.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.80. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $590,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $4,195,116 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

