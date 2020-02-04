DA Davidson Comments on Veritex Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Veritex stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.54. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 434,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,697 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veritex by 279.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veritex by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Veritex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 527.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

