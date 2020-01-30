DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Crane (NYSE:CR)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of CR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.97. 251,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 828.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,187 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,632,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Crane by 43.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

