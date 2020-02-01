DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of CHCO opened at $75.68 on Thursday. City has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that City will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $138,138.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in City by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in City by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in City by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in City by 81.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

