DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 103,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,007. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,077,388.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,723 shares in the company, valued at $30,566,206.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,159,518 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Logitech International by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 56.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Logitech International by 1,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 139,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

