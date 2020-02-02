DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS Instruments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $104.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $119.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 59.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 133,455 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in MKS Instruments by 47.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

