DA Davidson Weighs in on City Holding’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of City in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.35%.

CHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

CHCO opened at $77.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.78. City has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $138,138.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of City by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of City by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

