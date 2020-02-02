DA Davidson Weighs in on Crane Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CR. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 828.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,187 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crane by 1,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

