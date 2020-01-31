DA Davidson Weighs in on Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $844.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

