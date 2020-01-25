DA Davidson Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the year.

BSRR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks