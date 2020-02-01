DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.56-1.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.924-8.924 billion.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DAIICHI SANKYO/S in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

DSNKY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076. DAIICHI SANKYO/S has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

DAIICHI SANKYO/S Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone compilations; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine and donepezil for treating Alzheimer's disease; laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment; and silodosin for treating dysuria.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio