DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77.

About DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.