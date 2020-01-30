Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DMGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 858.11 ($11.29).

Shares of DMGT opened at GBX 806 ($10.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 829.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 818.58. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.60. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a one year low of GBX 570.50 ($7.50) and a one year high of GBX 897 ($11.80).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Analysts expect that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9997505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust P L C news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). Insiders have acquired a total of 51 shares of company stock valued at $42,710 in the last quarter.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

