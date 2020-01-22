Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Given New GBX 706 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DMGT. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 835.89 ($11.00).

Shares of DMGT opened at GBX 835 ($10.98) on Monday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12 month low of GBX 570.50 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 832.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 817.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9997505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust P L C news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). Insiders have acquired 51 shares of company stock worth $42,710 over the last ninety days.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

Read More: Derivative