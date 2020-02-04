Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Insider Sells £57,663.90 in Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.66), for a total transaction of £57,663.90 ($75,853.59).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Kevin Beatty purchased 14 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 864 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £120.96 ($159.12).

LON:DMGT opened at GBX 826 ($10.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 827.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 819.44. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1-year low of GBX 594.50 ($7.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 897 ($11.80).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9997836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMGT. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 858.11 ($11.29).

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

