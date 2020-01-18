Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $815.36

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $815.36 and traded as high as $841.00. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C shares last traded at $834.00, with a volume of 164,362 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 709 ($9.33) to GBX 648 ($8.52) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 798.50 ($10.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 832.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 816.15. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9997505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). Insiders have purchased 51 shares of company stock worth $42,710 over the last quarter.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

