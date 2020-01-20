Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €52.22 ($60.72).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ETR DAI traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €46.54 ($54.12). 1,499,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained