Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAI. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.06 ($58.20).

Shares of Daimler stock traded down €0.98 ($1.14) on Friday, hitting €41.81 ($48.61). The stock had a trading volume of 5,005,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.07 and a 200 day moving average of €47.55. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund