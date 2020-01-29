Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.39 ($59.75).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €43.29 ($50.33) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.64. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

