Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDAIF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Daimler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of Daimler stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 59,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,771. Daimler has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

