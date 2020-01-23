Daimler’s (DAI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.50 ($59.88).

Daimler stock traded down €0.98 ($1.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €44.43 ($51.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,726,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.80.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

