Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON DAL traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 427.75 ($5.63). 790,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 454.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 444.26. The stock has a market cap of $791.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9.70. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75.

In related news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan acquired 2,100 shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,891 ($13,011.05).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

