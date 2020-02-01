Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -3.58

News headlines about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 393 ($5.17) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 440.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 442.48. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The company has a market cap of $727.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

