Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Dalata Hotel Group’s ranking:

LON DAL opened at GBX 428 ($5.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.23 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 455.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 444.37. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 535 ($7.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,891 ($13,011.05).

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

