Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,058 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVMD)

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.

