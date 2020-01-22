Dan Alexandru Solomon Sells 52,683 Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,687,819 shares in the company, valued at $91,457,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dan Alexandru Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,268,176.09.

NYSE:PD opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. Pagerduty Inc has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.12 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the third quarter valued at about $8,611,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at about $13,436,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pagerduty by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pagerduty by 1,056.3% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 100,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 92,109 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income