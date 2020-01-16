Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.60. Dana reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. 13,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,076.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 111,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dana by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,097,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,767,000 after purchasing an additional 273,385 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com