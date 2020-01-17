Dana (NYSE:DAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,482.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 36.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Dana by 55.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

