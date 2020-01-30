Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $159.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.69.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.79. The company had a trading volume of 171,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,712. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.63. Danaher has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

