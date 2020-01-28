Danaher (DHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to announce its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of DHR opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $164.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day moving average of $144.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio