Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.06.

DHR stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.87. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

