Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.06.

NYSE:DHR traded down $8.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.87. 3,746,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average of $144.87. Danaher has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 54,323 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,023,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,660,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,734,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

