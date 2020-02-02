Danaher (NYSE:DHR) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.06-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.04. Danaher also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.80-4.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.06.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $8.18 on Friday, hitting $160.87. 3,746,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

