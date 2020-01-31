Danakali (ASX:DNK) Shares Up 0.9%

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.58 ($0.41) and last traded at A$0.58 ($0.41), 22,081 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 107,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.57 ($0.40).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.57 million and a P/E ratio of -20.36.

Danakali Company Profile (ASX:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritera, East Africa. It holds interests in the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

