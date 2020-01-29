Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Danaos has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $15.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. Danaos had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.88%. Research analysts expect that Danaos will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

