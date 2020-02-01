Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Danaos has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $15.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. Danaos had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Danaos will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

