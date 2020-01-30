Daniel D. Callahan Sells 3,880 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?