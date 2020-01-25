Daniel P. Cronin Sells 2,300 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $36,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SCD opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 37.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $88,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $577,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

