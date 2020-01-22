Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €75.00 ($87.21) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.58 ($90.21).

BN stock opened at €73.30 ($85.23) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.20. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

