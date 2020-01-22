Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DANOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. 282,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,360. Danone has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund