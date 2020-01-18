Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 5.8% in December

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 613,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Dare Bioscience stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Dare Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Dare Bioscience will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DARE. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

