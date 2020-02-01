Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 5.8% in January

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 613,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dare Bioscience stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dare Bioscience comprises about 0.0% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.86. Dare Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

